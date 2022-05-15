Sara Keating: A once-derelict site in Dublin's North Strand is now home to a little world of family-friendly theatre
Written by actors Michele Forbes and Owen Roe, Our Little World is a meditation on the natural world dressed up as a thrilling alien invasion
In 2011, a group of residents in Dublin’s North Strand petitioned Dublin City Council about a patch of derelict waste ground known as Mud Island. The historic site, which made an appearance in James Joyce’s Ulysses, was originally zoned for housing but development stalled for decades.
The locals asked Dublin City Council to gift the land to them so that they could establish a community garden. Since the residents took over the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Sara Keating on theatre: Binchy’s old favourite runs out of steam in its second half
A new adaptation of Maeve Binchy’s 1990 bestseller Circle of Friends has plenty of nice touches, but flags well before the end
Sara Keating on theatre: Jacobs-Jenkins breathes new life into Boucicault’s period piece
A lengthy but lively adaptation of an 1859 Dion Boucicault play is an arresting confrontation with political prejudices both past and present
Sara Keating on Theatre: Is Irish theatre missing an opportunity to make a sale?
The demand for vintage theatrical merchandise in this country is clearly there but, with a handful of exceptions, the main players in the field show a strange reluctance to capitalise on what’s in the vaults
Patrick Martins interview: ‘I realised the shows that I was seeing at the Abbey and the Gate didn’t really represent me or people like me’
The actor, who appears in the Abbey Theatre’s adaptation of Dion Boucicault’s An Octoroon, is hopeful that things are finally beginning to change in the Irish arts world allowing more opportunities for people of colour