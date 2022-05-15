Subscribe Today
Sara Keating: A once-derelict site in Dublin's North Strand is now home to a little world of family-friendly theatre

Written by actors Michele Forbes and Owen Roe, Our Little World is a meditation on the natural world dressed up as a thrilling alien invasion

Sara Keating
15th May, 2022
Robbie O’Connor as Ziggy in Our Little World, playing at the Mud Garden Community Centre in North Strand until May 20. Picture: Ciaran Bagnall

In 2011, a group of residents in Dublin’s North Strand petitioned Dublin City Council about a patch of derelict waste ground known as Mud Island. The historic site, which made an appearance in James Joyce’s Ulysses, was originally zoned for housing but development stalled for decades.

The locals asked Dublin City Council to gift the land to them so that they could establish a community garden. Since the residents took over the...

