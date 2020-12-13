Radio and theatre: Marty’s festive mix gets us in the yuletide mood

December 8 marks the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, commemorating Mary’s conception of Jesus without original sin. In Ireland, the holy day evolved to celebrate the more modern religion of capitalism: December 8 was traditionally the biggest shopping day of the year, when people from all over the country would flock to urban centres to do their Christmas shopping.

More recently, it is significant because it marks the day when RTE’s Lyric FM, that bastion...