Radio and Theatre: Gone to look for America

In the year 2000, as the Irish economy soared and the Celtic Tiger roared, then Minister for Enterprise Mary Harney made an astute observation about Ireland’s political and ideological interests. “Geographically,” she said, “we are closer to Berlin than Boston. Spiritually, we are probably a lot closer to Boston than Berlin.” Harney’s words certainly rang true this week, when domestic and European dramas (the Leo leaks, the ongoing saga of Brexit and, of course, Covid-19)...