Radio and theatre: Boland’s words are given the stage in a week of poetry celebrations

Last Thursday was Poetry Day, an annual celebration of verse in all its various forms managed by Poetry Ireland. On The Poetry Programme (RTÉ Radio 1, Sunday, 7.30pm), presenter Olivia O’Leary looked forward to the occasion in a discussion with Niamh O’Donnell, Poetry Ireland’s director, who introduced the programme of events for this year and gave a passionate reading of her own favourite poem, This Moment, by Eavan Boland, the most significant female poet to...