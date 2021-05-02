Subscribe Today
Radio and theatre: Boland’s words are given the stage in a week of poetry celebrations

The week marked International Poetry Day and the first anniversary of the death of Ireland’s foremost female poet, Eavan Boland

Sara Keating
2nd May, 2021
Last Thursday was Poetry Day, an annual celebration of verse in all its various forms managed by Poetry Ireland. On The Poetry Programme (RTÉ Radio 1, Sunday, 7.30pm), presenter Olivia O’Leary looked forward to the occasion in a discussion with Niamh O’Donnell, Poetry Ireland’s director, who introduced the programme of events for this year and gave a passionate reading of her own favourite poem, This Moment, by Eavan Boland, the most significant female poet to...

