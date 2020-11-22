Radio and Theatre: A journey into one man’s experience of Bloody Sunday

In the centenary year of the War of Independence, yesterday, November 21, marked the 100 year anniversary of one of its most significant events: Bloody Sunday, in which 14 civilians were shot by RIC forces during a Gaelic football match in Croke Park.

100 Years, 100 Miles (Documentary on One, RTÉ Radio) offered a unique vantage point from which to view the historical event. The documentary is produced by Vincent Murphy, whose grand-uncle Gus McCarthy was one of...