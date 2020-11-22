Sunday November 22, 2020
Radio and Theatre: A journey into one man’s experience of Bloody Sunday

Vincent Murphy retraces the route taken by his grand-uncle from Fethard in Co Tipperary to Croke Park one hundred years since the events at Bloody Sunday

22nd November, 2020
2
Gus McCarthy on the Hercules bicycle he used to travel 100 miles across the country from Tipperary to Croke Park

In the centenary year of the War of Independence, yesterday, November 21, marked the 100 year anniversary of one of its most significant events: Bloody Sunday, in which 14 civilians were shot by RIC forces during a Gaelic football match in Croke Park.

100 Years, 100 Miles (Documentary on One, RTÉ Radio) offered a unique vantage point from which to view the historical event. The documentary is produced by Vincent Murphy, whose grand-uncle Gus McCarthy was one of...

