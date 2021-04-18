Merciful hour: Stephen Rea and Judith Roddy interviewed
The Northern-born actor and his compatriot Judith Roddy jumped at the chance to appear in Frank McGuinness’s eagerly awaited new work, The Visiting Hour
In 2013, Judith Roddy was invited to perform in a new Sam Shepard play, A Particle of Dread, at the Playhouse Theatre in Derry. She would play Antigone/Annalee opposite Stephen Rea’s Oedipus/Otto for Field Day, the theatre company that Rea founded with Brian Friel, Seamus Heaney and Seamus Deane at the height of the Troubles in the North.
Roddy, who grew up in Derry, jumped at the chance. “Field Day was part...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Romeo and Juliet: A reimagining for screen that grips and surprises
Shakespeare’s classic and David Ireland’s Sadie were both staged for British TV last week, with impressive results
Abbey gives mother and baby home survivors their voice back
The details, hurts and truths provide a space for catharsis and echo long after the show ends
Once Upon a Bridge: Compelling online production bridges the gap until theatre returns
Sonya Kelly imagines the lives of the three people involved in an incident when a jogger pushed a woman into oncoming traffic on a London bridge
Radio and theatre: Edna O’Brien sheds light on the ‘dangerous’ vocation of writing
The legendary Irish novelist celebrated her 90th birthday by delivering the annual TS Eliot lecture for the Abbey Theatre, online from the Irish embassy in London