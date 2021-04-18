Merciful hour: Stephen Rea and Judith Roddy interviewed

In 2013, Judith Roddy was invited to perform in a new Sam Shepard play, A Particle of Dread, at the Playhouse Theatre in Derry. She would play Antigone/Annalee opposite Stephen Rea’s Oedipus/Otto for Field Day, the theatre company that Rea founded with Brian Friel, Seamus Heaney and Seamus Deane at the height of the Troubles in the North.

Roddy, who grew up in Derry, jumped at the chance. “Field Day was part...