Theatre

Medicine: A new Enda Walsh play tops list of Irish Edinburgh delights

The legendary theatre and comedy festival is mostly online this year, which means new work from Irish and international companies is all there for the viewing

Sara Keating
25th July, 2021
Domhnall Gleeson, left, star of Medicine, a new play by Enda Walsh, right, which will be part of a small number of live performances at this year’s Edinburgh Festival

Traditionally, August marks a busy time for Ireland’s theatre professionals, as critically acclaimed shows from established companies and untested work from new companies visit the Edinburgh International Festival to compete for the international audience that descends upon the Scottish capital annually.

For established companies, bringing a production to Edinburgh is an opportunity to showcase work in an international context, and secure bookings to take them even further abroad. For smaller companies, it is...

