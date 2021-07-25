Medicine: A new Enda Walsh play tops list of Irish Edinburgh delights
The legendary theatre and comedy festival is mostly online this year, which means new work from Irish and international companies is all there for the viewing
Traditionally, August marks a busy time for Ireland’s theatre professionals, as critically acclaimed shows from established companies and untested work from new companies visit the Edinburgh International Festival to compete for the international audience that descends upon the Scottish capital annually.
For established companies, bringing a production to Edinburgh is an opportunity to showcase work in an international context, and secure bookings to take them even further abroad. For smaller companies, it is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Interview: Amanda Feery and Megan Nolan on writing a contemporary opera
Composer Amanda Feery and novelist Megan Nolan knew very little about writing operas when they began working together, but that enabled them to take a fresh and experimental approach to their joint project
One Good Turn: Una McKevitt’s latest marks Abbey’s thrilling return to live theatre
A small, socially distanced and fortunate crowd watched this wonderfully realised drama about a family under pressure
Bloody Phoenix: Bewleys rises to the occasion with a lively outdoor performance
Michael James Ford’s play relocates to the Phoenix Park to tell the story of the assassination of Frederick Cavendish and Thomas Henry Burke carried out there in 1882
Theatre and Radio: A curse on all our houses as Celtic Tiger troubles continue
As the housing crisis continues, those running the Irish economy seem destined to make the same mistakes over and over. Even the resourceful Ross O’Carroll-Kelly is unable to get us out of this one