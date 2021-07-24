Subscribe Today
Log In

Theatre

Interview: Amanda Feery and Megan Nolan on writing a contemporary opera

Composer Amanda Feery and novelist Megan Nolan knew very little about writing operas when they began working together, but that enabled them to take a fresh and experimental approach to their joint project

Niamh Donnelly
24th July, 2021
Interview: Amanda Feery and Megan Nolan on writing a contemporary opera
Rachel Goode in the opera A Thing I Cannot Name by Amanda Feery and Megan Nolan. Picture: Jeda de Brí

When Amanda Feery and Megan Nolan sat down to write an opera, neither of them knew what they were doing.

Feery was a seasoned composer and part of Irish National Opera’s ABL Aviation Opera Studio, a programme which provides training and mentorship to singers, répétiteurs, conductors and directors. Up to that point, however, her work had focused on acoustic, electronic and improvised music for the likes of chamber ensembles and multimedia installations....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Liz FitzGibbon and Bosco Hogan in Una McKevitt’s One Good Turn at the Abbey Theatre, directed by Emma Jordan. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

One Good Turn: Una McKevitt’s latest marks Abbey’s thrilling return to live theatre

Theatre Sara Keating 3 weeks ago
Matthew O\&#039;Brien and Melissa Nolan in Michael James Ford’s play Bloody Phoenix

Bloody Phoenix: Bewleys rises to the occasion with a lively outdoor performance

Theatre Sara Keating 1 month ago
Rory Nolan as Ross O\&#039;Carroll-Kelly in a new online theatre presentation of Postcards from the Ledge. Picture: Patrick Redmond

Theatre and Radio: A curse on all our houses as Celtic Tiger troubles continue

Theatre Sara Keating 2 months ago
The first anniversary of Eavan Boland’s death was marked both on radio and by Druid Theatre last week

Radio and theatre: Boland’s words are given the stage in a week of poetry celebrations

Theatre Sara Keating 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1