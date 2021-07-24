Interview: Amanda Feery and Megan Nolan on writing a contemporary opera

When Amanda Feery and Megan Nolan sat down to write an opera, neither of them knew what they were doing.

Feery was a seasoned composer and part of Irish National Opera’s ABL Aviation Opera Studio, a programme which provides training and mentorship to singers, répétiteurs, conductors and directors. Up to that point, however, her work had focused on acoustic, electronic and improvised music for the likes of chamber ensembles and multimedia installations....