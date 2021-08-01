Subscribe Today
Log In

Theatre

In MiddleTown: Gate Theatre hits the road with entertaining results

The theatre’s new mobile venture, the Gate Truck, is hosting a production of Mikel Murfi’s one-man play

Sara Keating
1st August, 2021
In MiddleTown: Gate Theatre hits the road with entertaining results
Mikel Murfi in his new play In MiddleTown which is touring the country. Picture: Agata Stoinska

With theatres still restricted by Covid-19 capacity limitations, Irish producers have embraced the idea of an outdoor summer, offering various performances in unusual locations around the country for live audiences to enjoy. In Dublin, Bewley’s Cafe Theatre has been leading the charge, with a “walkabout” repertoire that embraces new material and a new location every week.

So far, it has showcased four new plays this summer, including contemporary comedies from Fionn...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Domhnall Gleeson, left, star of Medicine, a new play by Enda Walsh, right, which will be part of a small number of live performances at this year’s Edinburgh Festival

Medicine: A new Enda Walsh play tops list of Irish Edinburgh delights

Theatre Sara Keating 1 week ago
Rachel Goode in the opera A Thing I Cannot Name by Amanda Feery and Megan Nolan. Picture: Jeda de Brí

Interview: Amanda Feery and Megan Nolan on writing a contemporary opera

Theatre Niamh Donnelly 1 week ago
Liz FitzGibbon and Bosco Hogan in Una McKevitt’s One Good Turn at the Abbey Theatre, directed by Emma Jordan. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

One Good Turn: Una McKevitt’s latest marks Abbey’s thrilling return to live theatre

Theatre Sara Keating 1 month ago
Matthew O\&#039;Brien and Melissa Nolan in Michael James Ford’s play Bloody Phoenix

Bloody Phoenix: Bewleys rises to the occasion with a lively outdoor performance

Theatre Sara Keating 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1