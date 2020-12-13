Subscribe Today
Log In

Theatre

Hugh Leonard and the art of leaving a lasting legacy

This Legacy Month, Danielle Byrne, daughter of one of Ireland’s most beloved playwrights, talks about how and why she set up the Hugh Leonard Fund

Graham Clifford
13th December, 2020
Hugh Leonard and the art of leaving a lasting legacy
Playwright and dramatist Hugh Leonard in 1968. Picture: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty

Perspective is everything. It can be a point of view based on impulse or a gut feeling or, as in the case of Danielle Byrne, something more logical and considered.

The daughter of Hugh Leonard, arguably Ireland’s greatest playwright and dramatist of the modern age, Byrne is taking the long-term view to establish the Hugh Leonard Fund, thereby ensuring that young playwrights and theatre companies in Ireland will benefit from her father’s massive library of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Marty Whelan ushered in the Yuletide celebrations on Lyric FM with a typically eclectic mix of popular classical instrumentals, musical scores and movie soundtracks

Radio and theatre: Marty’s festive mix gets us in the yuletide mood

Theatre Sara Keating 4 hours ago
Paul Bonass and Luke Hoare Greene share a kiss at the central count centre in Dublin Castle as they wait for the result of the referendum on same-sex marriage in 2015. Picture: Brian lawless

Radio and Theatre: Memorable moments held up to the light once more

Theatre Sara Keating 1 week ago
Gus McCarthy on the Hercules bicycle he used to travel 100 miles across the country from Tipperary to Croke Park

Radio and Theatre: A journey into one man’s experience of Bloody Sunday

Theatre Sara Keating 3 weeks ago
Claire Byrne explored her romantic side when she interviewed Daisy Cummins, a best-selling Mills &amp; Boon author

Radio and theatre: A glimpse between the covers of romance novels

Theatre Sara Keating 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1