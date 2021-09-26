Subscribe Today
Log In

Theatre

Dublin Theatre Festival: Let the shows begin

There are 29 new original works in this year’s Dublin Theatre Festival programme, and they are likely to benefit from having had an extra 12 months to be honed and improved

Sara Keating
26th September, 2021
Dublin Theatre Festival: Let the shows begin
The Book of Names, directed by Louise Lowe and designed by Owen Boss, an Anú and Landmark Theatre production. Picture: Pablo Cassinoni

The Dublin Theatre Festival was just about to open last September when Ireland went into its second lockdown. Most of the Festival was cancelled, but this year it is back with a strong programme of 29 new original works for the stage, much of it unseen Irish work from last year’s programme.

Believe it or not, this is something to get really excited about. With theatre venues closed, artists have had an extra 12...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Phillip McMahon: ‘We have been making theatre for 15 years. But we still hold true that queer aesthetic, that bawdy line between high art and trash culture.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Phillip McMahon interview: ‘I feel more fragile talking about this play than any other I have done’

Theatre Sara Keating 1 week ago
In Enda Walsh’s Medicine, Domhnall Gleeson plays John Kane, a man who has been buried in an institution for all of his life

Theatre: Walsh’s Medicine packs a punch with a maelstrom of mania and menace

Theatre Sara Keating 2 weeks ago
Ericka Roe, Hazel Clifford and Hilda Fay in Rosaleen McDonagh’s Walls and Windows at the Abbey Theatre, directed by Jason Byrne. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

Theatre: Searing story of Traveller woman’s struggle marks historic first at the Abbey

Theatre Sara Keating 3 weeks ago
Rex Ryan in One Hour From Ron Montana.

Theatre: Glass Mask serves up a fresh new venue for Covid-19 era

Theatre Sara Keating 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1