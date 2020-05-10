Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Classical Notes: Historic Stanford opera revealed as Prophet is unveiled online

In 2019 music historian Una Hunt produced the first staging of Dublin-born Charles Villiers Stanford’s debut opera in over 125 years, and it’s now available to view online

10th May, 2020
2
Gavan Ring and John Molloy in Wexford Festival Opera’s staging of The Veiled Prophet which is available to stream on the RTÉ Player

The name Charles Villiers Stanford always seems strangely removed from the city of his birth, Dublin. Why is this so? It‘s possible that he ascended so high in the British musical ranks that he lost touch with his Irish roots. Or, more likely, that we lost contact with him.

It was the Dublin of the 1860s that gave Stanford his taste for opera. There he heard the likes of great visiting superstars such...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Theatre: Stage reboot of Fleabag lacks a bit of bite

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s acclaimed sex comedy is returned to its original theatrical setting, but the results are strangely mixed

Sara Keating | 4 hours ago

Dear Ireland: Abbey embraces limits to send postcards from the edge

The national theatre’s innovative response to an unthinkable time sees Irish theatre-makers doing some career-best work

Sara Keating | 1 week ago

Theatre: Fight Back Festival combats the crisis with a duality of purpose

The event, which runs online until April 24, gives artists an opportunity to earn income during the shutdown while also providing audiences with vital new work

Sara Keating | 3 weeks ago