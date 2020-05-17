Classical Notes: Concerts of comfort and hope as the NCH moves online

You can lock down our concert hall, but you can’t lock up our music. That’s what Dublin’s National Concert Hall thinks of the pandemic. It has just announced a series of four online concerts involving top Irish stars that will be live-streamed free on its website.
It will not go unnoticed that the first concert...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team