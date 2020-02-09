Classical Notes: Children’s classic has a dark heart

It may look like a hangover from the Christmas pantomime season, but Engelbert Humperdinck’s (no, not that one) masterpiece Hansel and Gretel – a fairytale opera once described as “emphatically not for children” has just come out of the blocks for a nationwide tour, beginning at the Abbey Theatre for five performances and then touring nine major provincial venues.
Irish National Opera describes it thus: “A compelling three-act production reimagined in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team