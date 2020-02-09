Classical Notes: Children’s classic has a dark heart

It may look like a hangover from the Christmas pantomime season, but Engelbert Humperdinck’s (no, not that one) masterpiece Hansel and Gretel – a fairytale opera once described as “emphatically not for children” has just come out of the blocks for a nationwide tour, beginning at the Abbey Theatre for five performances and then touring nine major provincial venues.

Irish National Opera describes it thus: “A compelling three-act production reimagined in...