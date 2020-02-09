Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Classical Notes: Children’s classic has a dark heart

The deceptively beguiling Hansel and Gretel is getting a revival from Irish National Opera for a nationwide tour this month and next

9th February, 2020
2
Amelie Metcalfe, who plays The Lost Child in Hansel and Gretel, with Carolyn Dobbin, who plays the witch. Picture: Ros Kavanagh

It may look like a hangover from the Christmas pantomime season, but Engelbert Humperdinck’s (no, not that one) masterpiece Hansel and Gretel – a fairytale opera once described as “emphatically not for children” has just come out of the blocks for a nationwide tour, beginning at the Abbey Theatre for five performances and then touring nine major provincial venues.

Irish National Opera describes it thus: “A compelling three-act production reimagined in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Theatre review: Take on a classic myth leaves too much mystery

Children take centre stage in this knee-high view of the ancient story

Sara Keating | 3 hours ago

A modern take on murderous Medea

Australian playwright and actor Kate Mulvany’s new adaptation of the Greek tragedy Medea, currently playing at the Gate in Dublin, has been lent uncomfortable resonance by recent tragic real-life events

John Walshe | 3 hours ago

Flights: a poetic exploration of masculinity and memory

John O’Donovan’s new play looks at what happens when teenage friends drift off in different directions during adulthood

Sara Keating | 1 week ago