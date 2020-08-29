Saturday August 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Abbey Theatre directors on performing through the pandemic

Neil Murray and Graham McLaren believe their shared ethos and some earlier battles with the wider theatre community equipped them to respond in a creative and constructive way to the devastation caused by Covid-19

29th August, 2020
4
Graham McLaren and Neil Murray, joint directors of the Abbey Theatre. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

What do you do when a virus shuts down your industry, your culture, your art form, your means to make a living, your means to communicate and express yourself to the outside world? What do you do when you feel helpless and redundant, isolated and worried?

These are the glib universal questions hanging over everyone involved in the arts and entertainment industries in the time of the great leveller that is Covid-19.

On March 12,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Solar Bones: A moving adaptation of an award-winning novel is spellbinding in its simplicity

Stanley Townsend as Marcus ponders his life, his loved ones and a virus in an atmospheric ‘post-mortem aria’

Sara Keating | 1 week ago

Dear Ireland Continues: The Abbey examines diverse Irish lives

The national theatre’s latest set of monologues looks at what is at stake in the age of coronavirus

Sara Keating | 1 week ago

Seawall: Mesmerising performance from Scott in a meditation on grief

Playwright Simon Stevens’ 35-minute monologue, shot in one take, chimes chillingly with our time

Sara Keating | 2 weeks ago