Subscribe Today
Log In

The Last Post

We cannot allow hugely lucrative business tourism to depart for other shores

Conference and event tourism like Aviation Week was worth a staggering €760 million to the Irish economy in 2019 and we can’t afford to lose it

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
26th September, 2021
We cannot allow hugely lucrative business tourism to depart for other shores
Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism: in 2019, business tourism was estimated to be worth €760 million to the economy and supported 20,000 jobs. It is crucial to get it all back

If you walked past the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin during a specific week in January, pre-pandemic, you may well have been struck by the number of well-dressed, prosperous-looking delegates milling around outside it.

Those delegates were in town for Aviation Week, which has become a feature of January in the capital in recent years. Two conferences, organised by specialised international publications, involve the arrival of thousands of high-spending aircraft-leasing executives and their airline counterparts, joining...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

‘Michael O’Leary has the ears of senior Fine Gael ministers.’ Picture: Isopix/Shutterstock

Matt Cooper: O’Leary takes aim at Ryan as climate goals and aviation recovery collide

The Last Post Matt Cooper 1 week ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: lack of preparation for the Election 2020 campaign was a major black mark against him. Conor McCabe Photography

The Last Post: Fianna Fáil looks into its soul and finds confusion and fear

The Last Post Matt Cooper 2 weeks ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and ministers Eamon Ryan and Darragh O’Brien: launching the government’s €20bn Housing for All plan. Picture: Maxwells

Matt Cooper: A new national housing bond is something everyone could buy into

The Last Post Matt Cooper 3 weeks ago
John Kiely, the Limerick manager, and JP McManus, the billionaire who provides financial support to the country team, after last week’s all-Ireland hurling final win. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Matt Cooper: If McManus’s cash hasn’t bought Limerick’s success, it surely helped

The Last Post Matt Cooper 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1