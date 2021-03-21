Subscribe Today
The Manifold benefits of being CRH chief executive: €11.2m

Shareholders have been unhappy since 2016 about the generous remuneration of the company’s chief executive Albert Manifold. Last year, his package was €11.2 million – 166 times the average salary of a CRH worker

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
21st March, 2021
The Manifold benefits of being CRH chief executive: €11.2m
Albert Manifold: firm valued at €30bn Pic: Bryan Meade

Albert Manifold’s money bags must weigh more than any cement bags the staff of CRH have to lug around. The chief executive of the building materials firm receives an excessive pay packet, which is possibly the most polite way to put it.

Manifold was paid €11.2 million all-in last year when pension contributions and bonuses are included, a 20 per cent increase on his previous year’s pay. The amount involved, most of which...

