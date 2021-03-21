The Manifold benefits of being CRH chief executive: €11.2m
Shareholders have been unhappy since 2016 about the generous remuneration of the company’s chief executive Albert Manifold. Last year, his package was €11.2 million – 166 times the average salary of a CRH worker
Albert Manifold’s money bags must weigh more than any cement bags the staff of CRH have to lug around. The chief executive of the building materials firm receives an excessive pay packet, which is possibly the most polite way to put it.
Manifold was paid €11.2 million all-in last year when pension contributions and bonuses are included, a 20 per cent increase on his previous year’s pay. The amount involved, most of which...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Matt Cooper: The biggest questions about the Davy saga
The disastrous unravelling of the nation’s most storied stockbroker has given rise to many questions about hubris, accountability and the future
Matt Cooper: Davy has form, but it might not be business as usual this time
Financial sleight of hand and Davy have a history, beginning in 1993 with a corporate/political crossover scandal involving the sale of the state’s Greencore shares
Matt Cooper: Making lockdown decisions based solely on public health is the wrong treatment plan
The criteria on which we reopen our economy cannot exist in isolation from economic issues. We have already had the longest lockdown of any EU, or western, nation by far
Matt Cooper: The coalition of the unwilling fumbles its messaging yet again
It looks doubtful whether the majority of the public will have the patience for another nine weeks of this Covid-19 confinement