The Last Post

The Last Post: Will the ultimate insider shed light on the Beacon debacle?

Eugene McCague has advised people at the top level in political, corporate and administrative circles in Ireland. What will his review of events at the Beacon Hospital turn up?

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
4th April, 2021
The HSE will carry out its own review of the vaccination centre in the Beacon Hospital in Sandyford, Dublin. Picture: RollingNews.ie

It’s not an exaggeration to suggest that Eugene McCague, the man appointed by the board of the Beacon Hospital to investigate its highly controversial “jabs for the boys” administration of Covid-19 vaccines, knows almost everybody at the top levels of corporate, administrative and political Ireland.

He is the ultimate insider – chairman of Ibec, the business lobby group, and a past president of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce. He did major...

