The Last Post: Vaccinate, educate, innovate: the government’s to-do list for 2021
A fast vaccination programme is a priority – not to mention the fragile hospital situation, endless lockdowns and our relationship with a newly solo Britain
The New Year may actually be harder for the government than 2020 was. That may seem almost impossible given how rotten 2020 was for it (as well as the public), especially when hope is present because of the roll-out of vaccines against Covid-19.
But here are just 14 issues that government may need to prioritise and be judged on at the end of 2021.
1. Vaccinate quickly
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Let’s look on the bright side of Irish life over the past decade
We’ve done well since the financial crisis. In spite of under-investment in health and housing, wasteful spending and high personal taxes, Ireland isn’t such a bad place to live
Dublin Airport tweaks its new runway plan to ensure lift-off
Heathrow’s proposed third runway faces likely opposition, but you’d have to get up early in the morning to be ahead of DAA
The Last Post: Beware flag-waving populists, both here and abroad
Trump may be on his way out, but we’ll have to endure similar tomfoolery from our nearest neighbours for a while. Let’s not copy them
Matt Cooper: O’Leary bets to the Max with extra Boeing orders
The Ryanair boss is taking a triple gamble in the belief that air passenger numbers will surge in 2021