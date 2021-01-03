Subscribe Today
The Last Post: Vaccinate, educate, innovate: the government’s to-do list for 2021

A fast vaccination programme is a priority – not to mention the fragile hospital situation, endless lockdowns and our relationship with a newly solo Britain

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
3rd January, 2021
The Last Post: Vaccinate, educate, innovate: the government’s to-do list for 2021
Annie Lynch was the first person in Ireland to receive the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland at St James’s Hospital in Dublin last week, but fears have risen that the roll-out programme is already delayed. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

The New Year may actually be harder for the government than 2020 was. That may seem almost impossible given how rotten 2020 was for it (as well as the public), especially when hope is present because of the roll-out of vaccines against Covid-19.

But here are just 14 issues that government may need to prioritise and be judged on at the end of 2021.

1. Vaccinate quickly

