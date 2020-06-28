Sunday June 28, 2020
The Last Post: Three-party coalition can learn a lot from failures of the past

The last Fine Gael and Labour government looked backwards to restore and recreate, but this government must look forwards to a future that brings genuine change

28th June, 2020
3
Former taoiseach Enda Kenny and former tánaiste Eamon Gilmore: the 2011 Fine Gael/Labour government also came to power during a crisis Picture: Tony O’Shea

This new government can learn much from the failures of the Fine Gael and Labour coalition, which was elected in 2011 with a massive majority but was decimated when the country went to the polls again five years later.

It came to power in a crisis and with considerably more goodwill attaching to it than the new three- party administration will enjoy. As we well know, it then imposed aspects of austerity, the consequences of which...

