The Last Post: Pushing back against the Amazon behemoth

The disparity between the wealth Jeff Bezos enjoys and what he pays workers in his Amazon warehouses is unfathomable and unjustifiable.

Since the start of March, the estimated net worth of Amazon’s boss has climbed by nearly a quarter to $143 billion, courtesy of a remaining 11 per cent ownership of the company he created. Amazon shares are up 28 per cent this year. In the first three months of 2020 its sales rose more...