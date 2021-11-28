Subscribe Today
Log In

The Last Post

The Last Post: Political page-turner takes a fresh look at a leader less ordinary

Charles Haughey was perhaps the most controversial politician in Irish history. A fine biography by academic Gary Murphy allows us to reappraise his life, though not forgive all of his shortcomings

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
28th November, 2021
The Last Post: Political page-turner takes a fresh look at a leader less ordinary
The late former taoiseach Charles Haughey: corrupt, dishonest, hypocritical, populist, pretentious, shameless, arrogant and nasty. But is the country better off because of him? Picture: Eamonn Farrell

Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely. That familiar 19th-century quote from British historian Lord Acton came to mind in reading Haughey, Professor Gary Murphy’s excellent biography of the extraordinary life of the late former taoiseach.

Before I picked up the book, I wrote down a list of words reflecting how I regarded Charles Haughey, based on my 30-plus years in journalism, having written tens of thousands of words about him and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Britain’s prime minister Boris Johnson: claims now that his own ‘oven-ready deal’ for Brexit was half-baked and needs to be changed. Picture: Getty

Matt Cooper: It looks like Boris Johnson’s one shot at power is nearly over

The Last Post Matt Cooper
America is open again to travellers from the EU and Britain – but initial takeup may be lower than expected. Picture: Getty

The Last Post: Airline chiefs gamble on US reopening to clear them for takeoff

The Last Post Matt Cooper
Renault has warned that its production at plants such as this one in Moscow, Russia will be hit far harder by the industry’s chip shortage than it had predicted only two months ago. Picture: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

The Last Post: It seems that the temporary rise in inflation is likely to become permanent

The Last Post Matt Cooper
Paschal Donohoe has negotiated that all companies with an annual turnover of less than €750 million will continue to be charged in Ireland at a rate of 12.5 per cent. Picture: Bloomberg

The Last Post: Why it was worth it for Ireland to hang tough on two little words

The Last Post Matt Cooper

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1