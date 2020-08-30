The Last Post: Is Britain setting the stage to lose its dangerous game of chicken?

Many of us have averted our gaze from Brexit and its aftermath, bored by how long we‘ve been hearing about it, and more worried by the immediacy of our many other problems.
But the ongoing negotiations between the EU and Britain on a new trade deal have not been going well by all accounts, and this could be crucial to the speed of our eventual economic recovery.
Time is running out to draft...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team