Sunday August 30, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The Last Post: Is Britain setting the stage to lose its dangerous game of chicken?

Our neighbour seems to be laying the groundwork for no deal which, when it happens, can then be conveniently blamed on the EU

30th August, 2020
2
Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator on Brexit, has said he is disappointed, concerned and surprised by the lack of progress on the trade talks Picture: Getty

Many of us have averted our gaze from Brexit and its aftermath, bored by how long we‘ve been hearing about it, and more worried by the immediacy of our many other problems.

But the ongoing negotiations between the EU and Britain on a new trade deal have not been going well by all accounts, and this could be crucial to the speed of our eventual economic recovery.

Time is running out to draft...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Golfgate has potential to put Fianna Fáil in political bunker permanently

The incident reinforced an impression of FF as ‘entitled’ at a moment when many of its ministers struggle to look even competent

Matt Cooper | 1 week ago

A toasted cheese sandwich makes little difference – no matter how you slice it

The two-tier system of ‘dry’ and ‘wet’ pubs does not seem fair from an economic standpoint and we don’t have the evidence to confirm it will work as anticipated in protecting public health

Matt Cooper | 3 weeks ago

The Last Post: Donohoe manages to dodge yet another Covid-19 payment controversy

The Minister for Finance smartly remedied a gap in the revamped employee wage subsidy scheme which would have left out the self-employed

Matt Cooper | 4 weeks ago