The Last Post: Donohoe manages to dodge yet another Covid-19 payment controversy

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe took a very necessary U-turn on Friday. Had he not done so, then this already beleaguered government’s credibility with the the self-employed would have been in tatters.

Yet questions remain as to how and why the government published legislation last week that, without Donohoe’s Friday intervention, would have discriminated against the self-employed who run small businesses as proprietary directors.

We may never find out, but it...