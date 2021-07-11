The Last Post: Davy 16 to get the last laugh with cash bonanza after sale to Bank of Ireland
Some of the executives who resigned in the wake of the recent scandal will make tens of millions of euro each after tax
As the saying goes, those who laugh last laugh loudest. Well, some of those at Davy Stockbrokers look like they are going to be living proof of that, as they are set to benefit from massive payments from Bank of Ireland in return for their shares.
The law of unintended consequences means that many of the members of the so-called Davy 16 – a sub-group including the most powerful within the firm – are going...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Matt Cooper: We can’t defer to Nphet as we did to the Church
No one disputes the sincerity or diligence of our public health officials, and the ugly online abuse of individuals is wrong, but we must be allowed to question their decisions
The Last Post: Kelly now faces the biggest PR challenge of his career
Teneo founder Declan Kelly’s forced retreat from some ‘responsibilities’ at his firm and departure from a charity board were no surprise given last week’s revelations
Matt Cooper: Public support for Nphet is clear, but it shouldn’t be unquestioning
Antigen testing and the booking of foreign holidays are two key areas where Tony Holohan’s conservatism could carry significant costs to the Irish economy
Matt Cooper: Plastic pollsters pulling a stroke undermines trust and politics
The political parties’ cavalier attitude to revelations of fake polling suggests they think we’re as cynical as they are