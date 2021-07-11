Subscribe Today
Log In

The Last Post

The Last Post: Davy 16 to get the last laugh with cash bonanza after sale to Bank of Ireland

Some of the executives who resigned in the wake of the recent scandal will make tens of millions of euro each after tax

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
11th July, 2021
The Last Post: Davy 16 to get the last laugh with cash bonanza after sale to Bank of Ireland
Davy Stockbrokers, Dawson Street: set to fetch around €500m, much more than previously thought. PIcture: Fergal Phillips

As the saying goes, those who laugh last laugh loudest. Well, some of those at Davy Stockbrokers look like they are going to be living proof of that, as they are set to benefit from massive payments from Bank of Ireland in return for their shares.

The law of unintended consequences means that many of the members of the so-called Davy 16 – a sub-group including the most powerful within the firm – are going...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Italy’s Covid-19 Green Pass for post-vaccine travel, but Ireland’s health authorities seem reluctant to roll it out here. PIcture: Getty

Matt Cooper: We can’t defer to Nphet as we did to the Church

The Last Post Matt Cooper 1 week ago
Declan Kelly of Teneo, which sponsors the Tipperary hurlers, embraces team manager Liam Sheedy at the end of the 2019 All-Ireland hurling final at Croke Park. PIcture: Getty

The Last Post: Kelly now faces the biggest PR challenge of his career

The Last Post Matt Cooper 2 weeks ago
Tony Holohan: the chief medical officer is discouraging travel abroad. Picture: RollingNews

Matt Cooper: Public support for Nphet is clear, but it shouldn’t be unquestioning

The Last Post Matt Cooper 3 weeks ago
Going to somebody’s door and asking them their voting intentions is fair enough; there’s nothing wrong with proper polling. But doing it while pretending to be someone else, such as a representative of a fictitious market research company, is a classic Irish political stroke. Picture: Getty

Matt Cooper: Plastic pollsters pulling a stroke undermines trust and politics

The Last Post Matt Cooper 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1