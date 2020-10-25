The Last Post: Collapse of test and trace is only latest failure of stretched HSE

The HSE’s double debacle on testing and tracing Covid-19, while shocking, is not surprising.

To recap: last weekend the contact tracing system was effectively abandoned for three days as it could not cope with the workload. Up to 2,500 people with positive tests were told to get in touch with their own contacts to warn them that they should self-isolate and organise their own test.

In addition, the HSE decided not to tell the...