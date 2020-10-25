Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The Last Post: Collapse of test and trace is only latest failure of stretched HSE

The HSE has form when it comes to not doing what it is supposed to, and not communicating well about it

25th October, 2020
3
A large number of Covid cases overwhelmed the HSE’s contact tracing process Picture: RollingNews.ie

The HSE’s double debacle on testing and tracing Covid-19, while shocking, is not surprising.

To recap: last weekend the contact tracing system was effectively abandoned for three days as it could not cope with the workload. Up to 2,500 people with positive tests were told to get in touch with their own contacts to warn them that they should self-isolate and organise their own test.

In addition, the HSE decided not to tell the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The Last Post: Johnson’s Brexit bluster takes a leaf out of Trump’s ludicrous playbook

Europe is likely to view the British prime minister’s latest threats on the post-Brexit trade deal as one big empty bluff

Matt Cooper | 1 week ago

The Last Post: A dose of reality works wonders to overcome the Covid-19 stalemate

The shift in attitudes over restrictions could result in a better balance between containing the virus and protecting the economy

Matt Cooper | 2 weeks ago

The Last Post: In true Monty Python style, Woulfe did nothing wrong, but he’s a naughty boy

The Supreme Court judge has been largely forgiven for Golfgate, but legitimate questions remain about how people get appointed as judges in the first place

Matt Cooper | 3 weeks ago