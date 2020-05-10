The Last Post: British bad faith could hit us with a double whammy

The worst recession in more than 300 years. That’s what the Bank of England is predicting for the British economy, with output plunging almost 30 per cent in the first half of the year.
In such circumstances, you might think that the British government would do whatever it could to get a new trade deal with the European Union to replace the existing relationships that expires at year end because of Brexit. Failure to get...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team