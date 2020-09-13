Sunday September 13, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The Last Post: Boris bashing is fair play for a man who just won’t play fair

Leo Varadkar knew of Boris Johnson’s capacity for duplicity when they met last year. But the British leader’s latest move is pure sabotage

13th September, 2020
3
Leo Varadkar met Boris Johnson at Thornton Manor Hotel in the Wirral, outside Liverpool, ahead of private talks in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock last October

Brit bashing is not cool or productive, but Boris bashing? Last week, the British prime minister gave us good reason to make that a very legitimate exercise.

Boris Johnson’s extreme character flaws – he is a liar, routinely deceptive and untrustworthy – have been on display for years, like Donald Trump’s have, to anyone who has played the slightest bit of attention. It says something that people make these findings about both men routinely, and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

No point in a play-it-safe budget that leaves economy ruined

If the state could bail out the banks to the tune of €40 billion, surely it can bolster businesses for another few months until we pull through this crisis

Matt Cooper | 1 week ago

The Last Post: Is Britain setting the stage to lose its dangerous game of chicken?

Our neighbour seems to be laying the groundwork for no deal which, when it happens, can then be conveniently blamed on the EU

Matt Cooper | 2 weeks ago

Golfgate has potential to put Fianna Fáil in political bunker permanently

The incident reinforced an impression of FF as ‘entitled’ at a moment when many of its ministers struggle to look even competent

Matt Cooper | 3 weeks ago