The Last Post: All to play for at Celtic as Desmond considers taking gamble on Keane

Dermot Desmond has always liked to go his own way in decision making, and fireworks are near-guaranteed if he appoints Roy Keane as the next manager of Celtic

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
28th March, 2021
Celtic have had considerable success since Dermot Desmond took control of the club, though they have faded as a European force in recent seasons and their ten-in-a-row bid this season fell flat. Picture: Getty

It has been nearly 30 years since Dermot Desmond took control of Celtic FC, describing it at the time as an “emotional investment” for him given the Irish emigrant connection to the Glasgow club.

Doubtless he has enjoyed most of the ride. Celtic have won multiple Scottish league titles since he took over in 1994, although mainly since 2001. Indeed, the club had won nine titles in a row until this season when Rangers,...

