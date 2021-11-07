The Last Post: Airline chiefs gamble on US reopening to clear them for takeoff
IAG’s chief executive business will be back to 90 per cent capacity by next summer, but airline lessors estimate it could take until 2024 to return to normal
It will be interesting to see just how quickly the volume of trans-Atlantic traffic picks up, now that the US is open to people from the EU and Britain again from tomorrow.
There have been some flights over the last 21 months, of course, but only returning US citizens and those who have successfully pitched to gain entry under the narrow criteria available were allowed to board them.
Many of the aircraft servicing the trans-Atlantic route...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Last Post: It seems that the temporary rise in inflation is likely to become permanent
Rising inflation is here to stay – which means supply-chain issues, spiralling utility prices and demands for higher wages are also not going anywhere
The Last Post: Why it was worth it for Ireland to hang tough on two little words
The deletion of ‘at least’ gives some certainty for the future but while a higher corporation tax rate might not deter major international firms from locating here, they may have other questions about the reliability of electricity supply and potential planning issues
The strange case of Perrigo, the Revenue and the shrinking tax demand
Why did our tax authority settle for less than one-fifth of what it thought was properly owed by an American-based pharmaceutical company?
We cannot allow hugely lucrative business tourism to depart for other shores
Conference and event tourism like Aviation Week was worth a staggering €760 million to the Irish economy in 2019 and we can’t afford to lose it