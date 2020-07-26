Tuesday July 28, 2020
The Last Post: €7bn stimulus falls far short of what economy needs right now

There are times in politics when a partial investment is just not going to cut it, and when the bigger bet actually has the better chance of paying off

26th July, 2020
The idea of the Vat reduction is that retailers can either reduce their prices or keep the prices as they are and retain the extra 2 per cent for themselves.

Not bold or daring enough. It may seem a bit begrudging to say that of a €7 billion-plus government stimulus when we are heading for a €30 billion deficit this year, but desperate times sometimes require seemingly dangerous measures.

What the economy is facing is nothing like we’ve ever faced before, so that’s why the response has to be too. What was announced on Thursday in the July Stimulus was a hedged bet, a gesture...

