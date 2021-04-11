The debate on reopening society must be about more than health
As the lockdown goes on, many rules are being broken and many businesses may go to the wall. And as more jobs are lost, we need to start a discussion on how to get back to normal as soon as we possibly can
There has been some talk in recent days about a “vaccine bonus”, giving people who have received the jab or who can show they have recovered from Covid-19 the opportunity to resume something closer to the normal life of the pre-Covid era.
These people might be able to attend the All-Ireland finals in August for example, on production of a valid ticket and a vaccination certificate, or go to concerts that are open...
