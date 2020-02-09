Sunday February 9, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Now election silly season is over, let’s talk economic reality

Promises were made, but the truth is that our best-laid plans could easily be overturned by international events outside our control

9th February, 2020
4
Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Mary Lou McDonald during last week’s RTÉ leaders' debate. Parties’ spending projections were predicated on the heroic assumptions that overall economic growth would continue. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Now that the voting is over for Election 2020 – and we’ve heard all of the political promises on what the new government might do with our money – it‘s time to return to some realistic talk about the future of our economy . . . and how international events outside of our control could render much of what we’ve heard as nonsense.

All of the spending projections and tax returns were predicated...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Matt Cooper: The neighbours’ divorce is about to get ugly

Now that Britain has left the EU and the departure terms are being hammered out, we’re about to see the difference between what Boris Johnson has been promising and what is actually possible

Matt Cooper | 1 week ago

The Last Post: Fine Gael is disappointed you are not more grateful for Brexit

Leo Varadkar and friends were hoping to get an electoral boost for their skilful handling of the backstop issue, but it turns out the electorate moved on a while ago

Matt Cooper | 2 weeks ago

As shares fall, should state sell or keep its 70% stake in AIB?

The next government must make some big decisions about how much it wants to be involved with a bank that has ongoing issues with overcharging and profitability

Matt Cooper | 3 weeks ago