Sunday February 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Matt Cooper: The neighbours’ divorce is about to get ugly

Now that Britain has left the EU and the departure terms are being hammered out, we’re about to see the difference between what Boris Johnson has been promising and what is actually possible

2nd February, 2020
3
The Brexit clock counts down to zero over 10 Downing Street on Friday night Picture: Getty

The bad marriage has reached the formal separation stage, with the terms of the divorce to be finalised by year end. With Brexit done the question now is the settlement terms and what type of relationship Britain and the EU will have in the future. This withdrawal phase – to be limited to 11 months because of the unilateral decision of Boris Johnson to put this near-impossible deadline in place – threatens to be disruptive...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

The Last Post: Fine Gael is disappointed you are not more grateful for Brexit

Leo Varadkar and friends were hoping to get an electoral boost for their skilful handling of the backstop issue, but it turns out the electorate moved on a while ago

Matt Cooper | 1 week ago

As shares fall, should state sell or keep its 70% stake in AIB?

The next government must make some big decisions about how much it wants to be involved with a bank that has ongoing issues with overcharging and profitability

Matt Cooper | 2 weeks ago

Ill Fingleton escapes censure, but his reckless actions are still inexcusable

The head of the INBS cynically played the political and legal systems – and he did so with abandon

Matt Cooper | 1 month ago