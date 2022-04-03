Matt Cooper: The DAA needs a priority check on its decision to do a deal with Saudi Arabia
The Dublin Airport Authority last week celebrated winning a five-year contract with Saudi Arabia, a country notorious for its poor human rights record
What a week of bad news it has been for the Dublin Airport Authority (DAA), although undoubtedly the state-owned commercial entity formerly known as Aer Rianta would disagree with that characterisation of its Saudi Arabian adventures.
I’d offer a reminder, if you needed it, that Saudi Arabia is a country that discriminates against women, is a great danger to its LGBT community, and regularly executes people, including 81 men in a recent mass beheading. We...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Matt Cooper: It’s the wrong time for Sinn Féin to push the EU on support for a united Ireland
The party seems tone deaf to how such a request from a wealthy member state comes across to other nations reeling from the Ukraine conflict
Matt Cooper: The collapse of Abramovich’s empire lays bare the devalued standards of the British Premier League
Chelsea Football Club, which lived off financial top-ups from its Russian owner for 19 years, should not now be given public funds to pay the eye-watering wages of players
Matt Cooper: Long overdue end to vexatious gagging writs may be on the way
So called ‘anti-Slapp’ measures that form part of justice minister Helen McEntee’s proposed reform of the defamation laws may prevent powerful people muzzling media comment with threats of legal action