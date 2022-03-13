Subscribe Today
Matt Cooper: The collapse of Abramovich’s empire lays bare the devalued standards of the British Premier League

Chelsea Football Club, which lived off financial top-ups from its Russian owner for 19 years, should not now be given public funds to pay the eye-watering wages of players

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
13th March, 2022
Now that Roman Abramovich plans to sell off Chelsea FC, there is a lobby to save the club. Why? What strategic importance does it have to Britain? Picture: Getty

It is difficult to see how Chelsea FC can pay their bills in the coming months unless the British government puts special arrangements in place to facilitate it prior to a change of ownership. It is also difficult to see why the club should be allowed any such special arrangements.

After all, for nearly 20 years now, Chelsea have been in receipt of financial doping that has allowed them to overspend and buy their way...

