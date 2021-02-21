Matt Cooper: The coalition of the unwilling fumbles its messaging yet again
It looks doubtful whether the majority of the public will have the patience for another nine weeks of this Covid-19 confinement
Last Thursday evening, I tweeted how Eamon Ryan, the Green Party leader, in an interview I had just conducted on the Tonight Show, refused to be drawn on a date for the beginning of the lifting of Level 5 restrictions.
At much the same time as I was pressing Ryan on the likelihood that it would most likely be the May bank holiday weekend, Taoiseach Micheál Martin was indicating to the Irish Daily Mirror that the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Matt Cooper: Fraying coalition could open door to McDonald as Taoiseach
It’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald could come to power without a general election
Matt Cooper: Martin damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t go to US
With the Covid-19 situation unlikely to have improved by March, the Taoiseach will face criticism whether he visits the White House on St Patrick’s Day or not
The Last Post: Is the health portfolio just too much for Stephen Donnelly?
Given the huge responsibility of the post, and Donnelly’s tendency to over-promise and perform badly under pressure, is it time to let someone else oversee the vaccine roll-out?
The Last Post: The energetic Eddie O’Connor still ahead of the Mainstream
Upbeat, unstoppable and full of ideas, the Airtricity founder has now built and sold another energy firm: this time Mainstream Energy, valued at around €1 billion