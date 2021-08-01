Subscribe Today
Log In

The Last Post

Matt Cooper: Smith’s message to Olympic heroes says more about her than them

Michelle Smith de Bruin’s congratulations to Ireland’s medal-winning rowers in Tokyo were more about her achievement than theirs

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
1st August, 2021
Matt Cooper: Smith’s message to Olympic heroes says more about her than them
Michelle Smith de Bruin’s gold medals from the Atlanta 1996 Olympics were not taken from her, despite her being banned from her sport in 1998. Picture: Getty

It must be tough for Michelle Smith de Bruin. Every time an Irish person wins an Olympic medal, a roll call of previous winners is made. But most broadcast commentators and print journalists leave out the name of the former champion swimmer.

To some of them, it is as if she never won three gold medals and one bronze in the pool in Atlanta in 1996, and that this can be erased from the memory,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Des O’Malley, who died last week, was a giant of 20th-century Irish politics and he deserves to be accorded that status, no matter what some people might think of his beliefs or his methods. Picture: Derek Speirs

Matt Cooper: O’Malley was a giant who did the state some service

The Last Post Matt Cooper 1 week ago
This coalition may not be the happiest; there were intriguing reports last week of a row over housing funding between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Paschal Donohoe. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Matt Cooper: A fear of appearing uncaring is suppressing concerns over the national debt

The Last Post Matt Cooper 2 weeks ago
Davy Stockbrokers, Dawson Street: set to fetch around €500m, much more than previously thought. PIcture: Fergal Phillips

The Last Post: Davy 16 to get the last laugh with cash bonanza after sale to Bank of Ireland

The Last Post Matt Cooper 3 weeks ago
Italy’s Covid-19 Green Pass for post-vaccine travel, but Ireland’s health authorities seem reluctant to roll it out here. PIcture: Getty

Matt Cooper: We can’t defer to Nphet as we did to the Church

The Last Post Matt Cooper 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1