Matt Cooper: Public support for Nphet is clear, but it shouldn’t be unquestioning

Antigen testing and the booking of foreign holidays are two key areas where Tony Holohan’s conservatism could carry significant costs to the Irish economy

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
20th June, 2021
Tony Holohan: the chief medical officer is discouraging travel abroad. Picture: RollingNews

A vast majority of the public is happy with the government’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis, according to the latest Irish Times opinion poll. A significant majority is also anxious about opening up society too quickly.

Most notably, only 14 per cent are thinking of a foreign holiday this year, which must be a further shock to the greatly suffering aviation and tourism industries.

It all suggests that a considerable degree of support for...

