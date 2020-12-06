Matt Cooper: O’Leary bets to the Max with extra Boeing orders
The Ryanair boss is taking a triple gamble in the belief that air passenger numbers will surge in 2021
Michael O’Leary is making three significant bets in Ryanair’s purchase of 210 Boeing 737-Max aircraft.
The first: that passengers will agree that these new aircraft are safe and won’t fall from the skies.
The second: that Covid-19 vaccines are going to work and that passengers are going to return to Ryanair flights in even bigger numbers in jig-time.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Vaccination should follow a good dose of common sense
Analysis: The faster easing of Covid-19 restrictions represents a conservative compromise that will please many and disappoint others
Matt Cooper: Will airports be lifted when the economy takes off again?
It is predicted that once a vaccine is available, the economy will bounce back, but airports may remain a write-off for another year or more if the state doesn’t step in
Rash of resignations at No 10 just another episode of men behaving badly
Analysis: The threatened departure of Brexit negotiator David Frost wasn’t precipitated by anything relevant like the trade deal talks, but a fit of pique over the sacking of a colleague
The Last Post: Retailers facing catastrophe may need go-ahead for 24-hour shopping
The chances of a large-scale December economic reopening are not great unless the government is brave enough to face down the public health advice