Matt Cooper: No amount of Metaverse guff can distract from Zuckerberg’s failings

More nonsense last week from Mark Zuckerberg. On Tuesday, he sent a message to the staff of Facebook – or Meta Platforms, as he now wants the company to be known. Or rather he delivered a sermon to his ‘Metamates’, as he now calls them.

“Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission,” Zuckerberg said in his staff memo. “It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for...