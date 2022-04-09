Matt Cooper: Musk’s Twitter move may give him even more reach than old-style media moguls
The Tesla tycoon, who joined the board of Twitter last week, is a force of nature who may well seek to bend the social media platform to his will
Rich men love controlling the media. In the 20th century it used to be newspapers, and then it became television. It was all about power, access and sometimes, but not always, the money that controlling media can provide.
Doing this allowed these men almost as much power to push ideological agendas as elected politicians, and sometimes more. And often their power lasted longer because it wasn’t subject to the whims of electorates and it could...
