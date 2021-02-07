Subscribe Today
Matt Cooper: Martin damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t go US

With the Covid-19 situation unlikely to have improved by March, the Taoiseach will face criticism whether he visits the White House on St Patrick’s Day or not

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
7th February, 2021
Taoiseach Micheál Martin may have his decision to travel to the White House taken out of his hands if the invite from US president Joe Biden doesn’t come in the first place Picture: RollingNews

It’s pretty safe to say that if US president Joe Biden invites Micheál Martin to visit the White House for St Patrick’s Day, the Taoiseach will go to Washington DC.

If he does go, there will be an outpouring of criticism on social media and in messages to radio shows. It has already started in anticipation of the trip, before an invitation has been made, let alone accepted. Many...

