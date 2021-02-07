Matt Cooper: Martin damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t go US
With the Covid-19 situation unlikely to have improved by March, the Taoiseach will face criticism whether he visits the White House on St Patrick’s Day or not
It’s pretty safe to say that if US president Joe Biden invites Micheál Martin to visit the White House for St Patrick’s Day, the Taoiseach will go to Washington DC.
If he does go, there will be an outpouring of criticism on social media and in messages to radio shows. It has already started in anticipation of the trip, before an invitation has been made, let alone accepted. Many...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The Last Post: Is the health portfolio just too much for Stephen Donnelly?
Given the huge responsibility of the post, and Donnelly’s tendency to over-promise and perform badly under pressure, is it time to let someone else oversee the vaccine roll-out?
The Last Post: The energetic Eddie O’Connor still ahead of the Mainstream
Upbeat, unstoppable and full of ideas, the Airtricity founder has now built and sold another energy firm: this time Mainstream Energy, valued at around €1 billion
The Last Post: Be careful what you wish for as the DUP duped again and again
The DUP’s determination to do things the British way blocked an all-Ireland strategy on Covid-19. Now we are all paying the price
How long before Johnson’s Tory chums show him the door?
Boris Johnson and Donald Trump came to power on a tide of toxic nationalism. Trump may be on his way out but we could have another four years of a cynical and often incompetent British leader to deal with