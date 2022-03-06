Subscribe Today
The Last Post

Matt Cooper: Long overdue end to vexatious gagging writs may be on the way

So called ‘anti-Slapp’ measures that form part of justice minister Helen McEntee’s proposed reform of the defamation laws may prevent powerful people muzzling media comment with threats of legal action

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
6th March, 2022
Roman Abramovich: the Russian oligarch is now selling Chelsea footbal club
Roman Abramovich: the Russian oligarch is now selling Chelsea footbal club

One of the more interesting and encouraging parts of the government’s planned reform of the defamation laws is the proposed introduction of a so-called “anti-Slapp” mechanism. It is an acknowledgement that there are rich and powerful people who use the mechanisms of the defamation laws as a tactic to muzzle legitimate public interest examination of their actions and behaviours.

It works like this, as I can tell you from many years...

