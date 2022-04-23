Subscribe Today
Matt Cooper: Le Pen as leader of France would be huge threat to EU from within

In hock to Putin and Russian banks, determined to rewrite the constitution and deny immigrants their rights, Marine Le Pen as French president would set her country on a collision course with the European Union

Matt Cooper

23rd April, 2022
Matt Cooper: Le Pen as leader of France would be huge threat to EU from within
Marine Le Pen: the far-right candidate’s policies could do enormous damage, undermining EU solidarity and unity. Picture: Getty

The outcome of the French presidential election today is as important to us in Ireland as were the recent US and British elections. If Marine Le Pen were to achieve a shock victory, then the EU would come under enormous threat from within. The far-right candidate may no longer be talking of France leaving the euro or even the EU, but her policies could do enormous damage, undermining EU solidarity and unity.

