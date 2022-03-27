Subscribe Today
Log In

The Last Post

Matt Cooper: It’s the wrong time for Sinn Féin to push the EU on support for a united Ireland

The party seems tone deaf to how such a request from a wealthy member state comes across to other nations reeling from the Ukraine conflict

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
27th March, 2022
Matt Cooper: It’s the wrong time for Sinn Féin to push the EU on support for a united Ireland
Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, claimed that reunification ‘is being talked about in every town and city in Ireland’. Really? More than rising prices? Housing issues? Covid numbers? Picture: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sinn Féin’s timing in pushing EU member states for support – including money – in securing a united Ireland is odd, to put it mildly.

The ambition is a legitimate one that many people, even people who don’t support Sinn Féin, share. It is much better to argue for reunification than to engage in violence to try to bring it about. It’s better again to try and persuade. But clever politicians...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Trigger-happy: British prime minister Boris Johnson and foreign secretary Liz Truss. Picture: Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock

Matt Cooper: How can Britain be the guarantor for a Ukrainian peace deal when it has shown such bad faith on Brexit?

The Last Post Matt Cooper
Now that Roman Abramovich plans to sell off Chelsea FC, there is a lobby to save the club. Why? What strategic importance does it have to Britain? Picture: Getty

Matt Cooper: The collapse of Abramovich’s empire lays bare the devalued standards of the British Premier League

The Last Post Matt Cooper
Roman Abramovich: the Russian oligarch is now selling Chelsea footbal club

Matt Cooper: Long overdue end to vexatious gagging writs may be on the way

The Last Post Matt Cooper
Phil Hogan with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen: Hogan liked to create the impression that he was indispensable

Matt Cooper: Big Phil’s own words could land any damages case in the bunker

The Last Post Matt Cooper

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1