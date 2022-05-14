Subscribe Today
Matt Cooper: Is Denis O’Brien hoping out of sight is out of mind on the Siteserv findings?

The billionaire businessman, in the past notably litigious and visible in the media, has stayed silent as the draft findings of the Siteserv inquiry emerge

Matt Cooper

 @cooper_m
14th May, 2022
Matt Cooper: Is Denis O'Brien hoping out of sight is out of mind on the Siteserv findings?
Businessman Denis O’Brien: no longer as prominent a figure in Irish life as he once was, which some suggest is exactly the way he wants it. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Denis O’Brien appears to be something of a changed man or, if he remains the same, he has a different approach now to dealing publicly with crisis, controversy and criticism of him and his actions.

On Friday morning, the Irish Times published details of what it said is in the long-awaited conclusions to the commission of inquiry into the sale of Siteserv, on the instructions of Anglo Irish Bank, then known as the...

