Matt Cooper: Greenwood allegations are about more than football for Man United
Even if the footballer is not charged or if charged, he is found not guilty, the club faces an ethical question, not a commercial one
Whether or not he is charged with sexual assault and/or rape and/or threatening to kill and, if charged, found guilty or not guilty, it is almost certain that Manchester United “cannot” allow Mason Greenwood to play for the club again.
At the time of writing, the police investigations into allegations that emerged about the 20-year-old last Sunday are ongoing. Of course, if Greenwood is charged and found guilty after a trial,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Matt Cooper: It’s not yet time to yell ‘Cut’, but Netflix’s best days may be over
The streaming behemoth is an extraordinary success, with 222 million viewers worldwide, but faces stiff competition from the likes of Disney and Amazon
Matt Cooper: Whatever trouble may be ahead, let’s face the music and dance
Fingers crossed that we’ve not acted too quickly in lifting restrictions, but with our society and economy on the brink, it’s a chance worth taking
Matt Cooper: Shane Lowry may live to regret his involvement in Saudi ‘sportswashing’
The country has a dire human rights record and is using its wealth in a bid to launder its reputation
Matt Cooper: Clock is ticking on whether all the Six Nations games will be held in England
With restrictions on attendances in Ireland, Scotland and Wales – and France not wanting any visitors travelling from England at all – playing all the matches in England in full capacity stadiums might seem attractive. But would it be like Cheltenham 2020 all over again, only worse?