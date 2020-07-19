Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Matt Cooper: Government must have courage enough to spend, spend, spend

The July stimulus plan will be announced on Tuesday. Access to cash is vital for families and businesses, so the government should not be afraid to borrow cheap money and put it to work

19th July, 2020
3
Grafton Street in Dublin: the government’s stimulus plan, to be unveiled on Tuesday will need to commit money to SMEs and the wage subsidy scheme to keep the economy from stalling Picture: Fergal Phillips

Tuesday will be an enormous day politically, economically and even socially. While the government may want to target October’s budget for announcing the bulk of its measures to try to save the economy from the Covid-19 ravages – on the basis that we will know more then – the needs are immediate, and the July stimulus plan due to be unveiled in two days time will have much to address.

The fear, however,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Last Post: Don’t bank on coalition forcing lenders to help homeowners

The banks claim they have to add interest to mortgage deferrals. Bringing them to heel may not be a great long-term plan for their viability

Matt Cooper | 1 week ago

RTÉ isn’t the only show in town, even if it wants us to think it is

The national broadcaster is looking for €120 million from the exchequer to help it with its financial troubles, but there are no digouts for other media outlets filling a similar role

Matt Cooper | 2 weeks ago

The Last Post: Three-party coalition can learn a lot from failures of the past

The last Fine Gael and Labour government looked backwards to restore and recreate, but this government must look forwards to a future that brings genuine change

Matt Cooper | 3 weeks ago