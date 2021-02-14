Matt Cooper: Fraying coalition could open door to McDonald as Taoiseach
It’s not beyond the bounds of possibility that Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald could come to power without a general election
Sometimes, deleted tweets tell more of a story than the ones that remain posted. The @irishunity Twitter account has more than 37,000 followers. It posts items encouraging a united Ireland on a regular basis, as it is fully entitled to do, and it is very supportive of Sinn Féin.
Last Monday, it posted a picture of Mary Lou McDonald on the New York subway and accompanied it with the caption “this day last year...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Matt Cooper: Martin damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t go to US
With the Covid-19 situation unlikely to have improved by March, the Taoiseach will face criticism whether he visits the White House on St Patrick’s Day or not
The Last Post: Is the health portfolio just too much for Stephen Donnelly?
Given the huge responsibility of the post, and Donnelly’s tendency to over-promise and perform badly under pressure, is it time to let someone else oversee the vaccine roll-out?
The Last Post: The energetic Eddie O’Connor still ahead of the Mainstream
Upbeat, unstoppable and full of ideas, the Airtricity founder has now built and sold another energy firm: this time Mainstream Energy, valued at around €1 billion
The Last Post: Be careful what you wish for as the DUP duped again and again
The DUP’s determination to do things the British way blocked an all-Ireland strategy on Covid-19. Now we are all paying the price